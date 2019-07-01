Amidst rumour of Zaira Wasim’s account being hacked, check what her manager said

Zaira Wasim has announced her exit from Bollywood

Zaira Wasim Instagram post on quitting movies sparked a raging debate on social media. Netizens were divided as some criticised her while some appreciated her decision to quit Bollywood. This led to the rumour of her social media account being hacked. According to ANI, Zaira Wasim’s manager Tuhin Mishra clarified the rumours saying, “We have never said that her account was hacked. We just said that we would definitely like to know what has happened.” Adding to the post he confirmed that the post was done by her.

Tuhin Mishra, manager of #ZairaWasim, on reports that her Twitter account was hacked: We have never said that her account was hacked. We just said that we would definitely like to know what has happened. And the post was done by her. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/vruqIG8kwB — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Earlier the Dangal-actress in a long and descriptive post on Instagram wrote that she is taking an exit from the film industry and that Bollywood has been a diversion from ‘Imaan’ (religion). She wrote that her relationship with her religion was threatened as she was drifting away day-by-day from stability due to the attention she got for being a Bollywood actress.

This statement created a debate among intellectuals and everyone began opinionating her decision with their remarks. Some defended her while some objected her for bringing religion to the post. Some said she took the right decision and some said she is unable to digest the success and fame that God gifted her.

Taking a dig at the tweet of a journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh, the dhak-dhak girl Raveena Tandon said, “If two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that gave them all, it is not a matter of big concern. All that matters is that the regressive thoughts related to it should have been kept to themselves and taken a graceful exit .”

I respect her decision to quit,announce to her fans,her life,her choice.would’ve been more graceful if she had not condemned all as the reason for doing so.discovering spirituality is beautiful,but don’t demean others.When girls in industry are wronged, I’m the first to protest. https://t.co/DV8KVU3bfi — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

Zaira also used social media to post an apology in January 2017 after meeting the then CM of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti which led to social media debate. And in another incident, she claimed that she was harassed in a flight from Delhi to Mumbai.