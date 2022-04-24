Amid buzz over Takeshi’s Castle reboot, this is what Jaaved Jaaferi has to say about the game show

Takeshi’s Castle, the Japanese game show had received immense love from the Indian audience. It was aired on television in the early 2000s and was dubbed in Hindi by Jaaved Jaaferi. The show had become a must-watch for the 90s kids for the weekends and now reports suggest that the show is all set to return in a new avatar.

Reports suggest that Takeshi’s Castle would be getting a reboot and would be available on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. According to reports, the show will come with a new name and be available in over 240 markets. The new show title will be ‘Fukkatsu! Fuun! Takeshi-jo’, which means Return of Takeshi’s Castle, as per a report on DNA.

Jaaved Jaaferi reacted to the news in a conversation with indianexpress.com. He didn’t confirm nor negated the reports of the return but said he would love to be a part of the reboot.

Recalling some favourite memories of the show, Jaaved told that every time he meet people, they told him how they grew up watching Boogie Woogie or Takeshi’s Castle.

Takeshi Castle’s original version had started airing in 1986 on television in Japan and went off the air in 1990. The show however found its popularity much later in other regions. Other than India, the show also aired in other countries like Malaysia, Iran, Italy, Indonesia and others.