Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel surrendered before Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case. The court has granted her conditional bail but the Gadar actor has also been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21.

What had happened?

In 2018, Ameesha Patel was in Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground. It is then that she met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh and discussed with him the financing of a film. For the unversed, Ajay Kumar Singh owns Lovely World Entertainment.

He invested in one of the projects, but the film did not see the light of the day. When the businessman asked Ameesha Patel to return his money, she gave Rs 2.50 Crore amount through cheque but the cheque bounced.

This was not the first time – In November 2021, Ameesha was in the headlines for a similar reason when her cheque of Rs 32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol.