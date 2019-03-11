Watch: B-town celebrities have gala time at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s post wedding celebration

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna posed for shutterbugs with Rekha. (Express Photo)

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding celebrations have been going in full swing for the past few days. And with the grandeur and star-studded guest list, we have to admit, it turned out to be the shaadi of the year. After the grand ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed bash in Switzerland and a Harry Potter themed party in Mumbai, the #AkuStoleTheShlo wedding became the talk of the town and our social media timelines have been filled with the photos and videos of Akash and Shloka.

Their post-wedding celebration was attended by almost all of the Bollywood. From Amitabh Bachchan to Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty to Suniel Shetty, all the celebrities were in attendance at the event.

Watch Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta post-wedding celebration Video:



On March 9, 2019, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta became each other’s forever and were pronounced husband and wife as they took wedding vows in a traditional ceremony. Akash and Shloka looked ethereal as dulha-Dulhan and we couldn’t take our eyes off how perfect they look together. On March 10, 2019, Ambanis and Mehtas have hosted a wedding reception for their friends and family. First look of Akash and Shloka, post their wedding, as husband and wife are finally here, and we can’t help but drool over this newly-wedded couple.

Ahead of the wedding reception, Ambanis inaugurated musical fountain shows at Dhirubhai Ambani Square for Armed Forces and Police in Mumbai, on the morning March 10, 2019. After the inaugural function on March 6, with nearly 2000 underprivileged children to dedicate the Dhirubhai Ambani Square to all Mumbaikars, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are now organising two special Musical Fountain shows for nearly 7000 members of India’s armed forces, police and their families on March 12, 2019, as a mark of their respect for the security forces as well as to seek their blessings for the wedding.

Speaking about the musical fountain show, a media report revealed that the musical fountain cum dance show organized for the armed forces integrates the mesmerising and colourful movements of the water fountain with a spectacular dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain. In many ways, the show signifies the lyrical symmetry between earth, water and sky. Set on the devotional and ancient theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, the presentation will see a collaboration of more than 150 Indian and International artists.

Speaking at the occasion, Nita Ambani had said they were delighted to share their joy and receive the blessings of the security forces who keep this country safe and make them proud every day. This special musical fountain programme at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square is a dedication to the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.