Amazon Prime Video to stream superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala soon

Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala

Amazon Prime Video will soon stream on its platform superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, a top company executive said today.

“Kaala will be on our platform for streaming soon, probably in next two months or so…the film will be available for customers,” Amazon Prime Video India Director and Head

(Content) Vijay Subramanian told PTI here.

“Kaala will connect with customers across languages because Rajinikanth is such a popular star not only in India, but also globally,” he said.

Subramanian is in the city for the release of the trailer of their new Prime Original series Comicstaan.

Produced by Only Much Louder (OML) and hosted by comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh, Comicstaan is a talent hunt to discover Indias next big comedic talent.

Replying to a query, Subramanian said he did not foresee any disruption taking place in television serials due to webserials.

“There are creative people like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, who are associated with online entertainment streaming platforms.They also are doing work on television and big

screens too,” he said.

“I don’t see any disruption in television serials. In fact, it will complement each other due to the sheer opportunity it offers to both types of entertainment-seekers,”

he added.