Amazon Prime Video to produce its first Bollywood film in India

Amazon Prime Video is foraying into film production in India as the co-producer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. The upcoming Hindi movie that counts Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions as other producers will premier on the over-the-top (OTT) platform following its theatrical release. Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries can stream the movie, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Although Amazon has its own studio, the company has not yet launched any India-specific project via the entity. California-based Amazon Studios produces movies and television series. In case of films, Amazon Studios produces as well as acquires original movies for theatrical release and early window distribution exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The production house has a host of acclaimed projects to its credit, including Beautiful Boy, The Report and Academy Award winner Manchester by the Sea.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma and creatively produced by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama that depicts a story “deeply rooted” in Indian cultural and historical heritage, the firm claimed.

“At Amazon Prime Video, every decision we take is from a customer-first perspective. Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage,” said Vijay Subramanium, director and head of content a Amazon Prime Video India.

In India, Prime Video is currently watched in more than 4,300 cities and towns.