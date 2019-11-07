Amazon Prime Video: Shashi Tharoor, Taapsee Pannu in new comedy show One Mic Stand

Showrunner and comedian Swapan Verma said in a statement that One Mic Stand came as a concept to him many years ago. He was grateful to Amazon Prime Video for their support.

Amazon Prime Video will soon premiere another Indian comedy show. After the success of Comicstaan 1 and 2, the streaming service will host a new comedy show in which celebrities will try their hand in comedy. The show’s first trailer was recently revealed.

It will feature celebs from different fields such as Shashi Tharoor, Vishal Dadlani, Taapsee Pannu, Bhuvan Bam, and Richa Chadha. They will be mentored by comedians like Angad Singh Ranyal, Zakir Khan, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya and Kunal Kamra. The makers have done the celebrity comedian pairing keeping in mind their belief systems. Sapan Varma will host the show and it will have five episodes in total. Each episode will feature one celebrity performer.

Watch One Mic Stand Trailer Here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the first trailer, we see Youtube star Bhuvan Bam and Taapsee Pannu trying to perform comedy.

Also Read | Bala Box Office: Ayushman Khurrana to deliver seventh consecutive hit? Here’s what trade experts are saying

Showrunner and comedian Swapan Verma said in a statement that One Mic Stand came as a concept to him many years ago. He was grateful to Amazon Prime Video for their support. He finds it endearing to see his favourite people in a vulnerable position. He finally remarks that he got top comedians to ensure the show remains funny and got celebrities so that people watch it as well.

One Mic Stand will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 15.