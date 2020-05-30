Amazon Prime video movies: Gear up to watch 7 new Indian films on OTT platform

With no visibility yet on opening up of theatres, film makers appear keen to tap into the OTT window of opportunity.

Amazon Prime video movies: With the lock down norms enforcing stay home, stay safe syndrome, digital Over the Top (OTT) platforms like Amazon Video are uniting residents across mega metros in some binge watching. Release of mega movies on these platforms has added to the viewer interest. Mega releases across genres and languages on these digital promises to be the trend given that theatres have been shut due to the lock down.

The film realises due for OTT direct release feature some of the best names drawn from south and Bollywood. From Amitabh Bachhan to Shoojit Sarkar to Vidya Balan along with stars such as Jothika from down south, there is a beeline to embrace the OTT platform when it comes to a direct release there. In fact, Jothika’s much awaited starrer Ponmagal Vandhaal has been released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday!

Pre-lockdown, these platforms had emerged as a preferred expression for mini-series original launches but films primarily remained a theatre first release platform. This is bound to change in a big way in the coming weeks especially until social distancing norms stay in operation.

OTT platforms – now turning a competitive space – are branding direct releases as add on.

According to industry insiders, there are seven movies due to be released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime video: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo

Cutting across the language barrier, Amazon Prime Video is due to host Gulabo Sitabo (Hindi). The Bollywood movie stars among others Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushman Khurrana. It is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie is in the comedy-drama genre. Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar are producing this film.

The tentative release date is June 12.

From Bollywood, Shakunthala Devi is another upcoming digital release. Dates are yet to be floated. It stars Vidya Balan as the ‘human computer’.

Amazon Prime video release: Jothika starrer Ponmaghan Vandhal

The south mega release – Ponmaghal Vandhal – released on Friday. The Tamil legal drama film is directed by debutant J.J Fredrick. The movie features popular south Indian starts Jyothika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen, and Pandirajan. The producer of Ponmagal Vandhal is none other than Tamil super star Suriya.

Amazon Prime video: South Indian films set for OTT release

Moving down south again, Penguin (Tamil and Telugu) movie is again slated for direct release on Amazon Prime Video. It is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj and directed by Eshavar Karthic. Penguin is a drama film featuring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The movie release is eagerly awaited.

In so far as Kannada release is concerned, Law, a legal drama is also set for direct release on Amazon Prime Video. It is tentatively slated to be released on June 26.

Another Kannada film, French Biryani, featuring top stars from the region is slated for release in July.

A Malyalam film – Sufiyum Sujatayum – too is going digital for its original release.