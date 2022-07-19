Amazon Prime Video members in India can now watch several HBO Max Originals! Details inside

Amazon Prime Video in association with Warner Bros Discovery on Monday unveiled a slate of 10 feature films and 11 series which will exclusively be available on these platforms. Some of the titles include The Flight of the Conchords, The City, and Peacemaker, which stars John Krasna and Kaley Cuoco-Cuoco. The other shows include The Gossip Girl, which is a reboot of the popular series, and The Staircase, which features Oscar winner Colin Firth.

The titles from HBO Max which are now available to Prime members at no additional cost include various originals such as King of Atlantis, Superintelligence, and An American Pickle.

Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India in an official release shared that the company is excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring the best of HBO Max to its members. The various titles from the exclusive HBO Max slate are designed to appeal to different audiences. Some of these include crime dramas, comedy, and kids’ programs, he said.

“At Prime Video, we believe in super-serving our customers and have built an incredible cadence in offering them premium international content, from blockbuster Amazon Originals to day-and-date premiere of the latest US TV shows, and a curated library of content in other foreign languages,” Manish Menghani says.

“We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers,” he further added.

The slate includes the highly anticipated comedy The Sex Lives Of College Girls, which is written and directed by Mindy Kaling, and the critically acclaimed drama Pretty Little Liars. It also features the science-fiction series Raised by Wolves.

Prime Video also offers a variety of add-on services, such as movie rentals and access to other streaming services.