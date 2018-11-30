Amazon Prime Video announces new original series ‘Four More Shots Please!’

Created in collaboration with Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show is directed by Anu Menon.

Amazon Prime Video Friday announced their upcoming Original series titled “Four More Shots Please!”

The series revolves around the lives of four young urban Indian women.

In the first season, this 10-part comedy, drama and romance series is anchored in the unceasing friendship between the four women and revolves around their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties as they deal with being women in the India of 2018.

Created in collaboration with Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show is directed by Anu Menon.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement, “‘Four More Shots Please!’ reflects the voices of the generation of Indian women who are independent in mind, body and thought. It’s a story that hasn’t been told yet in India and we’re glad to have the perfect partners in Pritish Nandy Communications bringing this series to fruition. Rangita Pritish Nandy’s vision and Anu Menon’s direction has truly transformed the story into a must watch series that is very entertaining and relatable to all our customers.”

The series, which is helmed by a predominantly women cast and crew, stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles.

Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhooplalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Amrita Puri and Sapna Pabbi are also part of the ensemble cast.

Devika Bhagat has penned the series with dialogues by Ishita Moitra,

“It’s a funny, exciting, magical show full of wit, humour and insight into a generation that refuses to take itself for granted. Rangita, creator of the show and Anu, director for the first season, take you on a roller coaster ride through the lives, loves and ambitions of these four women who choose to take the road less travelled by.

“And yes, there are some great guys too on the show. They will take your breath away for they are today’s new age men. So no, it’s not just a show about women. It’s all about us and our wonderful times. It’s about liberation from the past,” Pritish said.

The series will be available on the streaming platform from January 25, 2019.