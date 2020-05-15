Amazon Prime Video announces Gulabo Sitabo premiere as Inox cries foul for skipping theatre run

As they brace for losses of anywhere between Rs 500-Rs 600 crore, Bollywood producers are increasingly exploring releases on OTT platforms.

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced it would globally premiere Amitabh Bachchan- and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo. The Shoojit Sircar-directed movie will premiere across 200 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020, the company said. The global release of Gulabo Sitabo on Prime Video will ensure maximum reach and visibility for the film not just in India but around the world, the firm added.

“Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most anticipated films of the year. We are happy to exclusively premiere Gulabo Sitabo on Prime Video. It is the first step in our endeavour to bring superior cinematic experiences to our customer’s doorstep,” said Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content at Amazon Prime Video, India.

Following the development of global premiere of Gulabo Sitabo, multiplex chain Inox said it would like to “express extreme displeasure and disappointment” on an announcement made by a production house to release their movie directly on an OTT platform by skipping the theatrical window run.

“Such acts, though isolated, vitiate the atmosphere of mutual partnership and paint these content producers as fair-weather friends. Needless to say, Inox will be constrained to examine its options, and reserves all rights, including taking retributive measures, in dealing with such fair-weather friends,” the multiplex chain said.

As they brace for losses of anywhere between Rs 500-Rs 600 crore, Bollywood producers are increasingly exploring releases on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Other films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, backed by Fox Star Studios, are also likely to be acquired digitally.