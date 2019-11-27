Amazon Prime tweets Sooryavansham meme, Twitter erupts in laughter

The streaming giant said that viewers can now watch Sooryavansham, five times a month on their site as well.

Amazon Prime is onboard the laughter train on Twitter. With many streaming services making fun of their own content, Amazon Prime Video has also joined the bandwagon of the trend. It posted on Twitter that it has added Sooryavansham in its list of Bollywood movies to watch. The streaming giant said that viewers can now watch Sooryavansham, five times a month on their site as well!

here’s another place for you to watch sooryavansham 5 times a month pic.twitter.com/e4EWdyGmNz — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 26, 2019

It is a fun jibe to the repeat telecast of the film on Indian television by Set Max. It is a joke that almost every week, the yesteryear film starring Amitabh Bacchan has been televised on a repeat basis. The meme is ironic since it’s now available at Amazon Prime Video instead of Sony Liv which is the streaming service of the network that televises the film. People have reacted with a series of memes back at Amazon Prime. They even tweeted a photo of New York with the caption of the popular meme, I’m going to tell my kids this is Mirzapur.

gonna tell my kids this is mirzapur pic.twitter.com/yg0UWJmtX6 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 20, 2019

This is not the first time that any streaming service has made fun of its own contents. Netflix put their own twist on the “I will tell my kids” memes. They shared a Neil Armstrong meme with a screenshot from the recent season of Sacred Games.

Amazon Prime Video has a huge number of Bollywood films for Indian audiences to enjoy. They are slowly creating their own Indian original series as well not unlike their rivals Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video had recently released a teaser trailer for Mirzapur season 2. Produced by Excel Entertainment and hosted by Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur is a crime thriller story set in India. The series not unlike Anurag Kashyap’s magnum opus, Gangs of Wasseypur and depicts mafia rule, lawlessness and gang rivalries in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The show is Amazon Prime’s third original Indian series after Inside Edge and Breathe.