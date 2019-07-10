Amala Paul-starrer ‘Aadai’: Building anticipation with limelight

Amala Paul is considered the leading upcoming actress in Tamil films.

The dream catcher of South Indian Film Industry and the VIP actress Amala Paul’s upcoming film ‘Aadai’ which is set to release on July 19, 2019, has caught a lot of attention and many big names can be seen tweeting about it. The instance of the film getting the limelight started when the film’s poster was launched by none other than the Bahubali star Rana Daggubati last year on Twitter. The movie is supposedly based on a survival story of a girl, who fights back to reclaim the freedom snatched away from her as suggested by the experts. Aadai has created a lot of buzzes and the trailer is being praised a lot by the audience. The film’s trailer that was released on July 6, 2019, by Think Music India has secured as much as 3.7 million views and 64 thousand likes in such a short span.

The trailer of the movie gives a very dark humoured and thriller vibe and hints about the movie being based on the story of a girl who somehow has landed in trouble and fights away to survive. The trailer gives a feeling that the movie has a very different approach and is nothing like normal movies from the South Indian Film Industry, from the costume to the filmmaking style everything is different and yet remarkable. The director Rathna Kumar has made sure that the movie doesn’t lag-behind on the steamy part and thus has added few blatantly bold scenes of Amala Paul and VJ Ramya.

The movie caught the attention of the film lovers when Karan Johar, the Bollywood’s producer & director in a tweet mentioned Aadai and wrote “Freedom is what you do with what’s been done to you. Presenting a Tamil film ‘Aadai’ that breaks the shackles of the status quo. Starring the bold, beautiful & badass Amala Paul, the movie is directed by Rathna Kumar and produced by V Studios.”

The actor Amala Paul on the trailer launch of the movie tweeted, “More fuel for your imagination and let’s unleash the madness of ‘Kaamini’ to you today at 1 pm by the Mad King Anurag Kashyap himself.” Amala Paul is known for her role in South India Movies like Sindhu Samaveli, Mynaa etc. The actress has signed several projects and is considered the leading upcoming actress in Tamil films.

Earlier, the movie has received a lot of appreciations from people with celebrity status, a few considerable ones were by Anurag Kashya, Ramesh Bala and Taapsee Pannu.