Alok Nath, wife Ashu file complaint to register defamation case against Vinta Nanda

Actor Alok Nath and his wife Ashu filed a complaint in a local court on Saturday seeking defamation proceedings to be initiated against writer-director Vinta Nanda for accusing him of rape. The complaint filed by the couple says, “The complainants (Nath and Ashu) have on October 12 addressed a letter to the Amboli police seeking action under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 of the Indian Penal Code against Nanda.”

The couple said in the complaint that the court must pass necessary direction to the Amboli police station in-charge to take cognisance of their complaint and hold an inquiry. “The complainants have suffered grave and irreparable loss, harm and injury which could never be compensated in terms of money,” the complaint read.

It said that because of Nanda’s post, Nath and his wife have been victimised unnecessarily by way of defamation of their reputation in the society.

“Without commenting on anything about her (Nanda), the fact remains that all such occasions, such as the #MeToo campaign, are being encashed by way of utilising the social media for the purpose of either gaining some name and fame or for the purpose of defaming the reputation of a person,” the complaint said.

Reacting to the complaint, police told PTI that since the offences are non-cognisable in nature, it would be appropriate if an order is passed by the concerned court of law.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Nanda had alleged that the actor had raped her 19 years ago. Even though she had not named Nath, she referred to his as the actor who is known as the “most Sanskari person” in the field of acting.