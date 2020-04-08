Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ to Akhil Akkineni and Nithya Menen, check why these stars are trending!

Allu Arjun, Telugu actor and dancing sensation, is marking his 38th birthday today, fans have one more reason for celebrating the occasion

Movie goers pay attention! From Telugu stars Allu Arjun, Akhil Akkineni to Malayalam star Nithya Menon, it looks like the country’s southern cinema stars are shining brightly amidst the surrounding gloom! While Allu Arjun, Telugu actor and dancing sensation, is marking his 38th birthday today, fans have one more reason for celebrating the occasion. Their favourite actor has taken to social media to share the latest update on his 20th film and yes, the first look ‘angry man, fiercely yours’ poster is out!

Allu Arjun’s upcoming film titled ‘Pushpa’ is already trending on social media, with praise pouring in for the actor’s fierce look in the poster.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni also celebrates his 32nd birthday today. Known for his remarkable performances that did not spin into blockbusters at the box office, the gifted actor is much loved for his charming personality and screen presence. While the actor has been in the film industry for only five years as of now, his roles have been diverse and highly appreciated, making fans and movie goers wonder whether he is one of southern cinema’s most ‘under-rated actors’.

With an impressive debut in Malayalam cinema and several hits in different southern films, Nithya Menen marks her birthday today. Wishes are pouring in for the ‘Mission Mangal’ actress. In southern cinema, Nithya Menen is a household name. The gifted actor is credited with several bold and candid portrayals of strong female protagonists on screen. One of her most loved performances in Malayalam cinema remains Anjali Menon’s ‘Bangalore Days’ where she is paired briefly with ‘Trance’ actor Fahadh Faasil.