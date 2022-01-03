Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa The Rise’ crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide collection; actor credit’s multi-genre format of movie

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa The Rise’ remains undefeated at the box office even in the third week of its release. The movie despite restrictions and cap in cinema halls recorded its highest single day number on Day 16. And has already collected Rs 300 crore worldwide. Regional versions also performed well. The Hindi version made a […]

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa The Rise’ remains undefeated at the box office even in the third week of its release. The movie despite restrictions and cap in cinema halls recorded its highest single day number on Day 16. And has already collected Rs 300 crore worldwide. Regional versions also performed well. The Hindi version made a total collection of Rs 56.69 crore. The movie is all set to make up to Rs 75 crore in Hindi, says film analyst Taran Adarsh.

Allu Arjun opening up about the success of the film said that he didn’t expect it to be performing well in the Hindi regions and the release was kind of a test-run, but unexpectedly did well. He further said that he can sense a pulse for appreciation of his performances in North India.

He credited the multi -genre format, movie packed with songs, drama, flights, love story and humor. Comparing India films with western film industry, he said India films being multi genre compared to Hollywood that cater to one or two genres, it clicks well with audience. Hence the format of his latest release earned him the success.

He also spoke widely about his family’s support, Chiranjeevi for supporting him and Sukumar. He also thanked his director Sukumar for the success. The film also stars Rashmika Mandana and Fahad Faasil. The film depicts the rise of a coolie and his getting involved with the smuglic syndicate of red sanders. The film received praise for Allu Arjun’s performance , dialogues, cinematography and action sequences.

Pushpa: The Rise hit the theaters on 17 December 202 and in dubbed versions of Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada. . Previously. the film was announced to release on 13 August 2021, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend but was stalled. Sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 will start shooting in 2022.