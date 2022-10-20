Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule becomes the ‘Most Awaited Films’ in the latest Ormax Media list

The Indian audience is big on big-budget films and superhit franchises and the anticipation of their release gets higher and higher every day. With several films hitting the box office every Friday, some films have already started taking over viewer’s minds. Now with the rise in curiosity amongst audiences, Ormax media shared a report card of the ‘Most-Awaited films’ and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule topped it. Pushpa: The Rise has taken India by Storm with the rock-solid performance of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Their songs such as Oo Antava Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami became the blockbuster songs of the year and to date, every single person grooves to them.

Taking to social media, Ormax Media shared the list of ‘Most-Awaited films’ which included films in this order: Pushpa 2, Pathaan, Tiger R, Jawan, and Dunki. In the caption, they wrote “#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Oct 15, 2022 (only films releasing Dec 2022 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered)”

, the muhurat for Pushpa 2 was announced and the film has gone on floors. The makers have started the filming of the movie on an auspicious note with a puja ceremony in the presence of the team. While the makers have guaranteed the film is going to be bigger and grander, it has also raised the audience’s excitement for its release.