Allu Arjun: What makes Pushpa: The Rise actor unique

A superstar who didn’t let a challenging pandemic stop him from dominating big and small screens nationwide. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise went on to hit a historic benchmark at the box office, elbowing out big releases from Bollywood and even internationally, and grossed over 350 crores globally. Such was the superstar’s Pan India appeal and star power that the Hindi version of the film alone went on to make over 80 crores.

Pushpa: The Rise success

If that wasn’t all, Pushpa’s OTT release only excited the audience even more as they thronged to theatres to re-watch the film on big screens. Not surprisingly, especially since the Allu Arjun blockbuster ran successfully in theatres for 50 days at a stretch, when other films opened to lackluster numbers.

Awards:

The film won the superstar numerous honours including ‘Best Actor’ at the Filmfare South Awards and South Indian International Movie Awards.

His personal touch:

From his looks, to the film’s songs and even his iconic dialogues, everything Allu Arjun brought to the screen had a midas touch and became viral sensations almost overnight. The leading man had the biggest celebrities and sports stars jumping onto the trend bandwagon, not just on home turf but overseas.

It was only natural then that Allu Arjun was chosen to represent India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York at India’s 75th anniversary of Independence.

From launching a new wave of Pan-India films, Allu Arjun also conquered several other avenues. He bagged an impressive endorsement deal with food and beverage giant KFC, who named a product line after him. His fans also paid tribute to him by creating Lord Ganesha idols replicating his look and move from Pushpa. His hit songs Saami Saami and Srivalli dominated not just airwaves and social media but also made it to celebratory events like Navratri. During Diwali there were even firecrackers themed on his character in Pushpa.

As the second installment of the historic blockbuster was announced, fans can’t wait to see Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa and one can only imagine the sheer pandemonium this leading man will stir yet again.