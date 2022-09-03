Allu Arjun to Chiranjeevi, South actors who own luxurious private jets

South Indian actors are way beyond the Bollywood stars in terms of their annual earnings, Forbes recently reported. Just like the Bollywood superstars, South celebrities also prefer to lead a luxurious lifestyle. Their films and larger-than-life characters are loved by millions of people. And just like their roles, they lead extravagant lives. They own luxurious vehicles and lavish houses, but that’s not all, they also use their private jets while travelling by air. Let’s take a look at some of them and their luxurious private jets

Ram Charan

Ram Charan, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, was in news recently when he bought the customised Mercedes Maybach GLS600. The superstar also owns a private jet that he uses for promotional events and holidays. That’s not all, Ram Charan is the first South Indian actor who has his own airline service called Trujet.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

On my way out on a big jet plane✈️ holiday!!!!!😎@NameisNani and Akkineni fans are going to hv a blast tomorrow… enjoy the show my friends!!!! pic.twitter.com/xSBdc459N7 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 26, 2018

Akkineni Nagarjuna knows how-to live-in style. Besides a swanky car collection and opulent houses, the Akkineni also owns a private jet.

NTR Jr

NTR Jr is one of the most celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry. Apart from owning the country’s first Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Graphite edition, NTR Jr also has a private jet worth Rs 80 crore, per TOI. The plane is stationed at Shamshabad Airport, the daily further states.

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun believes in living in style. In December, last year, the actor introduced us to his private jet when he took a flight with his entire family to attend Chaitanya JV and Niharika Konidela’s wedding.

Chiranjeevi

The GodFather actor Chiranjeevi loves the comfort of a private jet. As per Deccan Chronicle, the superstar is often seen flying in and out of different cities in his personal carrier.

Prabhas

Just like his larger-than-life roles, the Baahubali actor Prabhas lives like that in real life, also. The pan-India actor owns a private plane which he uses for his business trips.