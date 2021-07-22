All that glitters is not gold: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest

The actor shared story on her Instagram profile and wrote why she calls the film industry a "gutter" (Photo: IE)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut once again took a jibe at the Bollywood industry. And this time it was none other than Businessman Raj Kundra who is currently making it to the top news and doing rounds on social media these days. The 34-years-old actress strongly reacted to the arrest of Raj Kundra (Businessman) on Monday night in connection with making and distribution of pornographic films with the help of mobile apps.

The actor shared story on her official Instagram profile and wrote that this is the reason why she calls the film industry a “gutter”. She also tweaked a famous quote in her caption saying “All that glitters is not gold”. She went on writing that the actor will expose under the “belly of Bullywood” in her upcoming production film ‘Tiku weds Sheru’. In the creative industry like Bollywood, a strong value system needs to be put in place and of course a whip, concluded the actress as she finishes her remark.

Raj Kundra has been identified by cops as a “key conspirator” in the case. The investigation saw light of the day based on a complaint from a woman who alleged that she was forced into doing a porn film on the promise of a role in a Bollywood film. So far nine people have been arrested in this connection, including Kundra’s close friend Ryan Thorpe, in the case, according to Indian Express.

The Mumbai police commissioner on Monday said that a case was registered with the Crime Branch in February 2021 about the creation and distribution of pornographic films through Apps. “We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case (on19/7/21) as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this”, said the Mumbai police. Kundra was produced before a Mumbai court today (July 21, 2021) and was subsequently sent to police custody till July 23.