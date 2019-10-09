All hail new superstar! Here’s why Ayushmann Khurrana is the next big thing in Bollywood

Out of the total 12 Bollywood films that Ayushmann Khurana has done, 8 have been hit.

Bollywood, India’s entertainment industry, is considered a very volatile industry in terms of profit and loss. To make space and become popular in the Hindi Film industry requires remarkable talent. Looking at the recent performance of Ayushmann Khurrana one can conclude that he emerging as the new face of Bollywood. With six back-to-back hit films and consistent performances, Ayushmann Khurrana has strongly thrown his hat in the Bollywood superstars’ ring. The actor has done a total of 12 Hindi films in his career, out of which he has delivered 8 hits which proves the fact that the Bollywood still values skill and talent.

In a business research analysis of Ayushmann Khurrana’s last 5 films, the numbers show a remarkable picture. All of these 5 films of the actor, 4 had budged around Rs 30 crore and grossed a very good profit percentage at the box office. Ayushmann’s movie Badhaai Ho, produced with a budget of Rs 29 crore collected a total of Rs 137.61 crore noting a remarkable net profit of as much as 374.51 per cent.

While his recent film Dream Girl, produced with a budget of Rs 30 crore had already earned Rs 127 crore in its week-3 at the box office and had a net profit gain of 323.33 per cent. Also, his AndhaDhun and Article 15 depicted a net profit growth of above 100 per cent. These figures tell a lot about Ayushmann Khurrana’s rise in the Industry.

Will it be apt to call Ayushmann Khurrana the new hit-machine of Bollywood?

With a success rate of 67 per cent and the pattern of selecting unconventional yet entertaining scripts, it would not be wrong to say that Ayushman Khurrana is emerging as the new hit-machine of Bollywood. Movie trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel in a statement to Financial Express Online said, “Throughout his career, Ayushmann Khurrana has selected unconventional yet entertaining scripts which no young actor dared to choose. And it would be totally right to say that he is emerging as the new hit-machine of Bollywood.”

Adding further, Kadel said, “Right from Vicky donor to Dream Girl, his journey has been exceptional both critically and commercially. He has done 12 films in his career out of which 8 are HITS, almost 67 per cent success ratio which is absolutely commendable. His next 3 films BALA, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulaabo Sitaabo are extremely promising & potential HITS.”

Factors behind Ayushmann Khurrana’s success:

Last 6 movies of Ayushmann Khurrana have been declared as hit at the box office. The actor whose movie’s budget is summed up at around Rs 30 crore has given 6 back-to-back hit movies, with good net profit percentage gain.

Commenting on Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl’s box office success, Sumit Kadel said, “According to me Ayushmann has followed the path of Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan in the last few years where he is choosing uncommon, socially-relevant yet entertaining scripts. Also, he is working with new and not so successful directors.”

Sumit Kadel’s statements could be justified as both the aforementioned films of Ayushmann have made a net profit growth of above 300 per cent which is quite rare in Bollywood.

Ayushmann’s future in Bollywood:

Since, the actor is on a hit-spree and with three movies lined up over the period of 6-8 months he is not going to lose the hard-earned fame anytime soon. Also, his upcoming film Bala is already making headlines.

Sumit Kadel said, “In the last 2 years Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to create tremendous goodwill among the audience and will see him deliver a Rs 200 crore grosser very soon. He is amongst the most dependable stars we have in the industry right now. His films are working at the box office irrespective of the genre be it social topic films, thrillers or out an out commercial entertainers like Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl.”

“Delivering commercial and critical success all the time is a colossal feat and I feel Ayushman Khurrana is the NEXT BIG THING,” Kadel added.

With expert opinion and technical analysis of the performance of his films at the box office, we can conclude that Ayushmann Khurrana has made his own space in the Hindi film industry and is all set for a long run.