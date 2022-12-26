Alia Bhatt’s Kesariya to Ranveer Singh’s Current Laga Re: Songs that made us dance away 2022

We are getting close to the end of the year 2022 and we know all are getting excited to welcome the new year 2023. Let’s commemorate the memories, highs and lows, successes and failures of the past year with the top songs of the year that captured our hearts with their thrilling melodies, upbeat beats, and spectacular dance skills. The beauty of life is defined by music, which speaks to our spirits. Additionally, music soothes our emotions, helps us maintain emotional equilibrium, and reduces stress. Here are five top-charting songs that will be on your playlist as you dance away in 2022.

Kesariya

This gorgeous song by the one and only Pritam unquestionably became the love anthem of 2022. With more than 358 million views, Kesariya has received a tremendous amount of attention from the audience globally, making it the number-one song on various platforms. Our eyes have been riveted to the captivating song video thanks to Ranbir and Alia’s magical chemistry.

Current Laga Re

The smash hit song “Current Laga Re” from the mad comedy, “Cirkus,” is getting a ton of love. Within a week of its release, the song has garnered over 70 million views and continues to trend online. It is a very preppy song that has everyone grooving right away, and it is sung by the exceptionally talented Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, and Lijo George. Furthermore, the chemistry between the powerful couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone elevates the music video to a new level.

Kya Baat Haii 2.0

The well-known song Kya Baat Haii by actor and performer Harrdy Sandhu, whose revamped version titled “Kya Baat Haii 2.0” sung by the extremely talented Tanishk, Nikhita, Jaani, and B Praak released recently, is receiving acclaim from his fans around the nation. Within a week of its release, the song has amassed over 50 million views and is currently trending online. This classic Punjabi song enchants the audience by romanticizing the girl’s beauty. You’ll probably keep pressing the rewind button when listening to this music.

Thumkeshwari

Dynamic musical music duo Sachin Jigar’s composition thumka song of the year ‘Thumkeshwari’ is a number that’s tailor-made to burn the dance floor. Crossing over 70 million plus views online, the song’s lyrics are a catchy delight with a funky tune, and the fans are having a gala time listening and dancing to it.

Ghodey pe Sawaar

Ghodey Pe Sawaar is a beautiful song sung by the exceptionally talented Amit Trivedi. He did an excellent job with the music, the semi-classical song with the use of traditional instruments is really a soft melody to hear. The song matches the vibe of the ’80s but still is loved by Gen Z too. The meaning full song is so soothing to the ears. The song is doing incredibly well and is loved by listeners around the nation.