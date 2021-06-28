Alia Bhatt wraps Gangubai Kathiawadi’s shoot; Calls working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘gigantic life-changing experience’

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt has finally wrapped the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai’s, Film City. The actor took to social media to share few photos from the film’s set and shared her experience of shooting for the film, amid all obstacles.

The 28-year-old actress shared how two years, two lockdowns, and two cyclones layer later she finally completed shooting for the film nad the troubles the film has faced, he said is another film altogether. Calling it a ‘gigantic life experience’ she said it was her dream to be a part of a Bhansali film. Reminiscing her character, Gangu, she said that she lost a part of herself. She also thanked her crew, family, and friends for being by her side for the two years.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced in 2019 after the filmmaker film with Salman, titled Inshallah got shelved. Both Alia and SLB contracted the Covid-19 infection earlier this year. Soon the destructive secound wave of Covid-19 struck India stalling shoot again. As the restrictions eased, the film resumed production earlier this month.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and narrates the story of a young girl Ganga who becomes an influential leader of the red light area of Kamathipura. Apart from Alia, Seema Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz also start in the film. Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn have extended cameo in the Pen Studio film. The film was earlier scheduled for September 11, 2020 release but was later rescheduled to July 30, 2021 release. If the release date is not further postponed and theaters open up in metros for film screening, it will clash with Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, where Alia plays the pivotal part, she is also part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR also starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The movie is scheduled ti release on October 13 in. multiple languages.