Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff ‘Hook Up’ for Student of the Year 2 song, here’s when it’ll be out

New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2019 4:33:45 PM

Alia Bhatt is all set to return to the Student of the Year franchise and this time, with the current student, Tiger Shroff. The two actors have united for Hook Up Song and this is when the song will be out.

All you need to know about Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff?s Hook Up Song in Student of the Year 2.

Days after it was reported that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, will feature in its sequel, Student of the Year 2, the actor has now teased fans with a new still from the upcoming film.

Alia and Tiger have united for a special dance number in the film and if the still is anything to go by, the song will be a sure shot delight for fans. In a new still from the film’s Hook Up Song, Alia looks ravishing in purple. While her side looks, open tresses and intriguing expression are reasons enough to wait for the song, Tiger Shroff, too, amped up the viewers’ excitement with something special.

Tiger on Saturday morning teased his fans with a cryptic tweet. He wrote, “Number toh mil gaya…message kardun kya?” After fans bombarded his tweet with messages, Tiger shared a screenshot of his chat with Alia. Revealing exact details about the song launch in the form of Alia and Tiger’s WhatsApp chat, the makers shared that the song will release on Tuesday at 4 pm.

While Alia wrote, “See you Tuesday @tigerjackieshroff! #hookupsong”, Tiger also shared Alia’s still from the song and wrote, “Can’t-miss this even if I’d try! Glad to share this special song with an ex-student!”

TIGER SHROFF’S TWEET:

READ: Sooryavanshi vs Inshallah: Katrina Kaif has immense confidence in Salman Khan, ‘he will not let this clash happen’

Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song was shot over four days at Mumbai’s Mehboob studio. Director Punit, in interaction with Mumbai Mirror, revealed that while Alia and Tiger look amazing together, Alia has danced better than Tiger in the song. Calling the song a “trump card”, Punit told the portal that they wanted to save it for the end.

While Student of the Year 2 co-stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in key roles alongside Tiger Shroff, Alia had made her debut alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the first installment of the franchise.

