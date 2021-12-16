Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to have world premiere at Berlin Film Festival

The organisers of the festival were quoted as saying that Gangubai Kathiawadi is the only Indian selection and one of the four films chosen from across the world to be screened at the film festival.

In a proud moment for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is slated for release next year is going to have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. The prestigious film festival, which is one of world’s largest public film festivals and a pivotal forum for the global film community, is scheduled to be held between February 10 and February 22, news agency PTI reported.

What makes the entry of the Alia Bhatt-starrer even more significant is the fact that only one Indian entry has been selected for the screening at the festival. The organisers of the festival were quoted as saying that Gangubai Kathiawadi is the only Indian selection and one of the four films chosen from across the world to be screened at the film festival.

In a formal statement issued, the festival organisers said that the films selected in Berlinale Special pay tribute to exceptional human beings. The selection of the films also pays tribute to the harsh, yet always surprising world people are living in, the statement added.

Directed by Bajirao Mastani-fame director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a crime-drama and has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Bhatt who has won many hearts with her performances in films like Udta Punjab has, with the announcement, got the honor of featuring at the Berlin International Film Festival twice as her 2019 film Gully Boy was also screened at the festival.

Bhatt plays the titular role of Gangubai who is not only the most loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s prime red-light area but also the most powerful among the lot. The film is set in the red-light area of the city Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film which has been jointly produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited is slated for its theatrical release on February 18, 2022.