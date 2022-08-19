Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma starrer Darlings is at number 2 spot on Netflix; Details here

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma’s most recent release Darlings on Netflix has been getting rave reviews. The viewers are appreciating the story for its impactful storytelling and brilliant performances. Ever since it was released on the streaming platform, Darlings has been trending in the Global Top 10 in non-English films for two consecutive weeks.

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings revolves around the life of a young girl Badru who hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. However, when his rage goes too far, Badru and Shamsu boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge. The dark comedy film is based on the plight of a woman who is regularly abused by her husband.

At the moment, Darlings is trending in the Top 10 in 28 countries including Brazil, the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, and South Africa. It has also been featured in the #1 spot in 10 countries including India, Singapore, Bahrain, and Hong Kong.

Darlings continues to be the highest viewed non-English Indian original film. It has the highest global opening for a non-English original Indian film, clocking over a whopping 24 million viewing hours. You read that right!

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine, Darlings features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Darlings was sold to Netflix for a whopping Rs 75 crore. Prior to this, Alia Bhatt was seen in SS Rajamouli’s superhit RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerjee-directorial Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Takht. Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime 2 is all set to release on August 26. She will return as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and will nab the gang involved in the brutal murders of senior citizens. Vijay Varma also has several projects in the pipeline including Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. He will also be seen in Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3, and Sumit Saxena’s untitled project.