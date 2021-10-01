Alia Bhatt’ s Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for theatrical release– check release date and other details here!

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a movie based on the real life of Gangubai from Kathiawadi who turns into the most powerful, and respected personality from Kamathipura during the 1960s

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally set to be released in theatres. The movie is scheduled to release next year in January. The makers of the movie came with this big announcement the other day (Thursday), announcing that the movie will be rolled out on January 6, 2022. The movie joins the dozens of films that are slated to be released in theatres in upcoming months.

The movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, was scheduled to release on July 30. The movie, however, got delayed due to production related work. There were rumours about the movie’s digital premiere but now its production house PEN India Ltd had cleared rumours and assured that Gangubai Kathiawadi will go with the theatrical release.

The 28-year-old actress recently took to her social media handles and announced the big release date with fans. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the actress announced the release date besides penning a heartfelt caption.

The movie poster that was shared 19 hours ago on Instagram has been liked by a whopping 1.2 million IG users and on Twitter, the post has been liked by more than 6,000 followers so far (and counting).

The movie is also touted to be based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The book is written by S.Hussain Zaidi. Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead character.

The movie, which started with the shooting in December 2019 itself, was put on hold due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that hit the world in March 2020 leaving the world to shut their movements and activities. The filming however picked up pace again in October, 2020 but again got struck after filmmaker, director Sanajay Leela Bhansali contracted the infection and got . Alia Bhatt was also later on tested positive for coronavirus. The shooting of the movie was eventually wrapped up in June 2021.

Actors like Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa among others will also be seen in prominent roles. You will also see Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgan in cameo roles. The movie also marks the debut of television actor-dance Shantanu Maheshwari.