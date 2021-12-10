Alia Bhatt reveals how she landed on Sita’s role in Rajamouli’s RRR

She described that the Baahubali -fame director had kept everything ready on the set and the process was smoother than she had anticipated.

Hindi Cinema top actress Alia Bhatt has revealed how she landed up on the role of Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The Udta Punjab actress shared that she had met the famed director of the film at the Hyderabad airport and directly asked him for an opportunity in his films. The comment from the actress came at the trailer launch of the film at an event in Mumbai recently.

Bhatt revealed that she really wanted to work with Rajamouli in a film and when she was finally cast in the film it was nothing short of a dream come true moment for her. Dwelling on the role of Sita in the film, Bhatt said to her surprise Rajamouli told her that the role of Sita is one of the most important roles in the film and told her that she fits perfectly for the role.

Known for her dedication and hard work in preparing for her role in the films, the actress said that she had devoted a year and worked on her dialogues and lines. She further said that the scariest bit in the film were her lines in Telugu. Disclosing that she was nervous to the core because of Telugu language, Alia said that the support from Rajamouli on this front really helped her. She said that her intent was to prepare to the best of her ability and be able to deliver her lines in Telugu in a decent manner with adequate pauses. She described that the Baahubali -fame director had kept everything ready on the set and the process was smoother than she had anticipated.

The actress hoped that she gets to do more films with Rajamouli as director in the coming future. The SS Rajamouli directed magnum opus RRR apart from Alia Bhatt has superstars like Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr among others. The film is slated for its release on January 07 next year.