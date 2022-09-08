Alia Bhatt reacts to #BoycottBrahmastra trend: Kuch negative nahi hai…

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Brahmastra is all set to release on the big screen on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film revolves around the life of a young man who falls in love. His world turns upside down when he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians.

Going by the advance booking trends, the audience seems to be quite excited to watch the film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. However, Brahmastra has been facing a lot of backlash on social media and the netizens are demanding a ban on the film for Ranbir Kapoor’s decade-old beef-related comment.

Credit: S Kumar

Having said that, the advance booking of Brahmastra has taken a flying start. During the media interaction in Delhi, Alia Bhatt was asked to react to the current ‘climate’ referring to the boycott trend.

She said, “Which climate? Summer? Winter? There’s no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a film. Right now, we need to be healthy, safe, and secure. We should all feel grateful for life in general, aise Kuchmat bolo, aap mat spread Karo Negative kuchh nahi hain environment, sab positive hain, sab acha hain. (Don’t say anything and please don’t spread rumours, there’s noting negative, everything is good).”

Credit: S Kumar

She also mentioned that the team is very happy to release the film in the theatres after the pandemic. She said, “We are so happy that theatres are back, films are back in theatres. We are very grateful that we are getting to do our job and put it out for the audience to watch. Climate yahi hain ki abhi September shuru ho gaya, agli maheene October shuru hoga. (The climate is good, it’s September and then October will come).”

The film will be released in 3D in five languages including, English, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

