Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding date and venue gets confirmed by Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have confirmed the wedding date of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia had hosted a pre-wedding function on Wednesday at Vastu apartment in Pali Hill. Post function Riddhima and Neetu had posed for the photographers when they were asked about the wedding and after months of speculations, they revealed the truth.

Riddhima and Neetu had shared that the wedding was on Thursday, April 14 and when asked about the wedding venue, Neetu said it would be at Vastu.

In another video when photographers asked both Neetu and Riddhima to say a few words about Alia, Neetu said that she was the best and Riddhima added that she is just like a doll.

The pre-wedding function of Haldi and Mehendi of Alia and Ranbir was attended by close friends and family. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima and mother Neetu Kapoor were clicked along with his cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Aadar Jain. Also, his aunt Rima Jain was photographed at the venue. Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan her sisters Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and brother Rahul Bhatt were all clicked at the venue.

Filmmakers like Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were also seen at the pre-wedding function.

Ranbir and Alia had been seeing each other since 2017 when they had started shooting for Brahmastra. This will be the first movie for them together.