Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra releasing on OTT on October 23? Here’s all you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which was released in theatres on September 9 went on to become a hit at the box office. The film had received mixed reviews from fans and critics but it managed to earn Rs 425 crore globally at the box office. The action-adventure superhero film has been inspired by Indian history and mythology.

Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo.

When is Brahmastra releasing on OTT?

If you are someone who has been waiting for Brahmastra to release on the OTT platform, then the wait is over. Brahmāstra will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar. However, dismissing various media reports claiming that film is releasing a day before Diwali, the OTT giant told financialexpress.com that the film is not releasing on October 23.

How can you watch the film?

While subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar, you will have to choose between ‘Super’ and ‘Premium’ plans. Viewers who are planning to subscribe to the Premium plan on a monthly basis will be charged Rs 299.

In case, if you have already subscribed to Disney + Hotstar, you will be able to watch the film without any issues.

Box office

Brahmastra has crossed Rs 425 crore globally and has become the ‘number one worldwide Hindi film of 2022.’

Plot:

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.