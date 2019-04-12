Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra: It could be a movie that will make Bollywood proud

Alia Bhatt has opened up on her forthcoming film Brahmastra.

Brahmastra is one of the most-anticipated films of 2019 for a couple of reasons. First, the film will bring the real-life Jodi of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen for the first time. Secondly, the film is a mystical fantasy drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is the first film in the trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia, who is working with Ayan for the first time, has called her forthcoming film a spectacular project that will bring something new to the table.

Talking about Brahmastra, Alia in a recent interview revealed that Brahmastra belongs to a genre that hasn’t been explored in Hindi cinema.

“Ranbir and I have always maintained that Brahmastra is not a superhero film; it is a mystical fantasy drama. There is no reference [for comparison]. It’s a new film that is emerging in our industry. It could be a film that will make this industry proud and put us on a global pedestal. I don’t want to blow my own trumpet, but there’s immense faith in Ayan’s vision,” Alia Bhatt said.

The 26-year-old actress revealed that Brahmastra has its roots in mythology.

“Brahmastra is the biggest Astra and has played a crucial role in every important war and every mythological text from the Mahabharata to the Ramayana. Once the story starts unraveling, everyone will understand why we launched it with drones at the Kumbh Mela,” added Alia Bhatt.

Brahmastra is a special film for Alia. She is not only venturing into something new with film, but she is also working with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Talking about the experience of working with Ranbir, Alia said, “I have always been a great admirer of his craft. He is an honest actor who extracts the best from himself when in front of the camera. There are no trappings, and even if he has a process, it is an internal one, [which finally translates] on camera.”

Brahmastra is set to hit the screens this Christmas.