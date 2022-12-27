Alia Bhatt, Masoom Minawala to Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre: Baby Chakra-The Moms Co are celebrating 12 game-changing mothers

Women are changing the game and taking over every profession with their hard work and determination. To celebrate such women, The BabyChakra and The Moms Co. decided to recognise 12 such women from various fields.

These influential Indian women are not only super moms and super achievers but are also unstoppable forces in their fields. These women are transforming, remaking, and changing the narrative of the Indian entrepreneurial and business landscape.

Founded by Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra is India’s most trusted parenting platform and award-winning Baby DTC brand. The Moms Co, founded by Malika Sadani is India’s largest mom and baby DTC brand.

Who are these influential women?

The BabyChakra X The Moms Co. Change Maker is someone who moves out of their comfort zone to translate their intentions into action. They are strong leaders who don’t give up easily and keep trying until they succeed in bringing about a positive change in their own lives and the lives of others in society.

The BabyChakra Change Makers List 2022 features Masoom Minawala Mehta, Global Influencer; Meeta Sharma Gupta, Founder, Shumee; Chaitra Chidanand, Founder, SALT; Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder, Cloud Tailor, Faye D’Souza, TV Anchor & Journalist; Anupriya Kapur, Influencer; Dia Mirza Rekhi, Actor, Eco Investor, Goodwill Ambassador United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Alia Bhatt, Actor & Founder, Ed-a-Mamma; Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC & Author; Neha Dhupia, Actor, and TV show host; Aarti Gill, Co-founder, and CEO, OZiva; and Sonali Bendre Behl, Actor & Author.

“We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the BabyChakra X The Moms Co. ChangeMakers List 2022, the only annual list globally that celebrates mothers who have defied the norm. This list is an initiative that resonates deeply with The Good Glamm Group philosophy, these change-makers have proved with their “Go, get it!” attitude that there is nothing that can stop one from achieving what they want. This phenomenal list celebrates mothers who have become an inspiration for millions of other mothers. This is why they’ve made a place for themselves in the BabyChakra X The Moms Co. ChangeMakers List 2022. It’s a privilege to celebrate these women and their courage and determination,” said Naiyya Saggi, Founder and CEO, BabyChakra, Co-founder, of The Good Glamm Group.

Speaking on behalf of The Moms Co., Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group added, “We are really excited to join hands with BabyChakra in the second edition of the #ChangeMakers List 2022. This list encapsulates the true essence of women who are powerful, multi-taskers and are breaking barriers and stereotypes on a daily basis. In a world where questions are still directed at women about work-life balance and managing ambition with motherhood; this is our way of sharing their stories and voice. This initiative is very close to the ethos of The Moms Co. and looks forward to taking this initiative to greater heights in the coming years.”