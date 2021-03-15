  • MORE MARKET STATS

Alia Bhatt gifts us regal ‘Sita’ look on her birthday celebrations, check out SS Rajamouli’s RRR poster now!

Mar 15, 2021

RRR also starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody will hit theatres on October 13, 2021.

After teasing a glimpse of her character in the much-awaited magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), Alia Bhatt has finally revealed her look from the movie on her birthday and it has all reasons for her fans to be excited. The Rajamouli directorial also marks Alia entry to Telegu films.

Alia as Sita is seen dressed in a green saree and sporting a ‘maang teeka’ is looking stunning. Her soft curls and puffed sleeved blouse accentuate her look as her eyes show resilience. Rajamouli describes her character as  “Strong-willed and resolvent ”

Alia who was last week attending her friend’s wedding in Jaipur last week shared \her silhouette sitting on a temple premises in front of an idol of Lord Rama to give a sneak-peak of her character in the multi-starrer, big-budget period drama.

RRR also starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody will hit theatres on October 13, 2021. RR is a fictional account of the formative years of two Telegu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju , played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, portrayed by Jr. NTR. The backdrop is 1920s colonial India.

Alia as Sita has been paired with Ram Cahran’s Alluri Sitarama Raju. Sharing her excitement to be a part of the film, also one from her checklist, Alia said that she had literally lived the lines during the shooting period and would utter her dialogues during here daily chores and even in sleep.

RRR was originally slated for a July release last year, But the Covid pandemic and injuries of the main cast delayed production and post-production. The shoot was finally resumed in October last year.

