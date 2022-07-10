Alia Bhatt ecstatic as Ranbir Kapoor comes to pick her up at the airport; Watch the adorable video here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been painting the tinseltown red ever since the announcement of their becoming parents. Alia recently spilled beans about her wedding and relationship with Ranbir at the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan and recently was spotted at the Mumbai Airport being received by husband Ranbir Kapoor.

After wrapping up her Hollywood debut “Heart of Stone,” Alia Bhatt flew back to Mumbai. While she was at the airport, her husband and Ranbir Kapoor, surprised her by coming to pick her up.

In the videos posted by the paps, Alia can be seen walking out of the airport as paps can be seen congratulating her. The bystanders then repeated what her husband said earlier, which was “Koyi chacha ban, chacha mama ban gaya.” The actress then thanked everyone and showed a huge smile on her face as she exited the airport. She was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

In one of the videos, Alia can be heard shouting “baby” as she sees that her husband is coming to pick her up. She then got into the car and immediately hugged him.

The actress made her Hollywood debut with “Heart of Stone,” which stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Sophie Okonedo. It was directed by Tom Harper. Sharing the post, she thanked everyone, including Gal Gadot and director Tom Harper for the “love and care” she received. “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy,” read the post.

She will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which will release on September 9, and Shefali Shah’s Darlings. In addition to these, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Ki Prem Ki Hai and Shefali Shah’s Darlings.