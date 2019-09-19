Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh best actors at IIFA Awards 2019; Star studded, glitzy eve for Bollywood

The grand gala night noted the presence of famous Bollywood celebrities in attractive attire.

IIFA Awards 2019: Known as the Indian Oscar, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony was successfully conducted in a grand gala event in Mumbai. The event which was held on Wednesday night noted the presence of almost all Bollywood celebrities. With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh being awarded the top honours of Best Actors, the best director award was received by Sriram Raghavan who has directed ‘Andhadhun’. The gala evening saw some remarkable performances of prominent Bollywood celebrities. Among other winners who received awards were Vicky Kaushal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan. Also, the Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi was awarded the Best Film. Notably, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun got highest, 13 number of IIFA nominations in different categories. Padmaavat and Raazi had 10 nominations each and fetched the second-highest number of nominations.

The grand gala night saw scintillating performances from celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana were the showrunners and made the best hosting partners at IIFA Awards 2019. Ranveer and Deepika Padukone also caught the attention of the audience as they couldn’t get enough of each other at the event. Ranveer Singh caught the attention of the paparazzi with his Gothic-styled suit and a neatly-tied ponytail. Meanwhile, Deepika and Alia enthralled the audience and guests alike, with their evening gowns in purple and peach respectively.

From the photos and videos which were shared by the celebrities and their fans shared on different social media platforms, you can bet that this year’s annual IIFA Awards was one of the biggest grand gala evenings for Bollywood’s celebrities, fans and moviegoers!

Here’s a glimpse of the Award function where some prominent names received awards for their work in the film industry:

Have a look at these scintillating performances by well-known celebrities of Bollywood:

View this post on Instagram #iifa #iifahomecoming @beingsalmankhan A post shared by ?? PrINcE??S??AhZ??D???? (@beingkhaleelsk) on Sep 18, 2019 at 9:25pm PDT

According to ANI, in order to mark the 20 successful years of the IIFA Awards, some special awards were also given. Actor Ranbir Kapoor won the special award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Barfi. Deepika Padukone also received the special award for Best Actress for Chennai Express. Rajkumar Hirani was awarded the special Best Director Award for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai won the Special Award for the Best Film of the last 20 years category.