‘Our baby…coming soon’ – Alia Bhatt’s pic with husband Ranbir Kapoor is EXACTLY what you think! And it’s okay to cry

If you are suffering from the Monday blues than here’s the sweetest news that will bring smile on your face and a tear of joy in you eyes! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – the power couple of Bollywood – are set to be mom and dad soon! Yes, you read it right! Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in a cute Instagram post.

In one pic, she and husband Ranbir Kapoor are seen looking lovingly at the ultrasound image of the baby. And the second pic shows an adorable moment of a lion, lioness along with their cub! Mother Soni Razdan was among the first ones to react. ‘Can’t control this joy,’ Razdan commented on daughter Alia’s post. The couple, who had dated for nearly five years, had tied the knot in April. They will be seen together in this year’s big-ticket release ‘Brahmastra’.