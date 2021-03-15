Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt! Gangubai Kathiawadi to RRR, 5 films every movie buff is waiting for

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt! While there has always been debate around nepotism in Bollywood, there has never been any doubt on Alia Bhatt’s superb acting skills. (Photos: Alia Bhatt/Twitter)

Alia Bhatt turns 28 today! Can you believe it? The chirpy star kid, who was once mocked for her not-so-smart answer on Koffee with Karan, has grown into an amazing actor. While there has always been debate around nepotism in Bollywood, there has never been any doubt on Bhatt’s superb acting skills. From edgy roles in movies such as Highway and Raazi to spunky performances in Badrinath ki Dulhania and 2 States, Alia Bhat has shown mind-boggling diversity in the choice of characters she has played on the big screen. On the relationship front, Bhatt is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor. There was a strong buzz around the Alia-Ranbir wedding, but it didn’t materialise due to unforeseen events. As the young diva celebrates her birthday, here’s a look at these five movies we all are waiting for in 2021 and beyond:

Gangubai Kathiawadi: The intriguing teaser of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie has piqued the interest of the Bollywood buffs. Based on the real-life account of a brothel owner in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, the movie will see Alia Bhat playing the titular role. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film. It is slated for the July release this year.

RRR: If you have loved the mega Baahubali saga (who hasn’t), you must already be waiting for this movie. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will see the south superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Alia Bhatt also joined the period drama recently. The latest reports suggest that her look for RRR will be unveiled today. It is said to be a period drama and is scheduled for an October release later this year.

Brahmāstra: Is it a sci-fi drama? Is it desi Avenger? Is it about Lord Shiva? For a long, many have wondered what this movie is about? While we have been teased about it, the fact remains, we don’t really know anything about Brahmāstra. Well, what we really know so far is this- Alia Bhatt will be seen romancing her off-screen beau Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Directed by Wake Up Sid fame’s Ayan Mukerji, Brahmāstra will also see Amitabh Bachchan in action. It was slated for December 2020 release, but corona spoiled that plan. So let’s hope to see this one soon!

Takht: Remember that teaser that spoke about Mughal rein and a love story? Well, that’s all we know. Apart from a stellar cast that includes our birthday girl Alia Bhatt, little is known about this period drama. What is Karan Johar up to, really! Watch for this space for more!

Darlings: The movie was just announced by Shah Rukh Khan! A dark comedy with a twist, we can’t wait to see Alia Bhatt in a new avatar. This will be fun!