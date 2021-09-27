Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha & more – As Maharashtra reopens theaters, look at release dates of big-ticket films

Sooryavanshi arrives in Diwali and Lal Singh Chaddha on Valentines Day 2022

As the Maharashtra government sent green signals to open theaters from October 22, Bollywood film producers made a beeline to book release dates on the big screen. One of the first announcements came from Aamir Khan-headlined Laal Singh Chaddha, then Ranveer Singh’s 83 and then Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera followed.

The theatrical date calendar of Hindi film industry that remained largely vacant except for few major releases like Kumar’s BellBotton, Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi in select theaters, filmmakers soon appeared to be booking slots on festivals and holidays to revive the book office.

Rohit Shetty booked Diwali for the release of action drama Sooryavanshi worldwide. Starring Akshay Kumar, the movie was one of the films that was pushed several times due to the pandemic. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha moves its release date from December to Valentine’s Day 2022. The movie also starring Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh is an official remake of Tom Hanks Forrest Gump.

Ranveer Singh’s cricket drama that will revive memories of India’s first World Cup win swooped in the spot left by Laal Singh Chaddha for a Christmas release worldwide. The movie releases in Hindi, Kaannada, Tmail, Telugu and Malayalam.

Moreover, Ranveer’s ‘Jyeshbhaai Jordaaar’ from the Yash Raj films banner is set for February 2022 release. The Divyaang Thakkar directorial is set in Gujarat and sees Singh’s character as an unlikely hero.

Other Yash Raj films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera will open in theaters on March 18, 2020. The Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Sequel to blockbuster Bunty and Babli starring Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Comes early on November 19.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has four films lined up for release in the next 10 months. After Sooryavanshi, Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial featuring the actor as 11th century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan will also release in January 2022. Bachchan Pandey, backed by Saajid Nadiadwala, releases on March 4. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshaad Warsi and Jacqueliine Fernandez. Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Baandhan also starring Bhumi Pednekaar arrives on August 11, 2020.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey directed by Gowtham Tinanuri, the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster will release on December 31. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s “Chandigaarh Kare Aashiqui” releases on December 10. In the progressive love story, Khurrana will be seen essaying role of cross functional athlete. Tiger Shroff’s Heropanthi 2 comes to Indian screen on May 6, 2022.

John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 is set for November 26 release while Tara Sutariaa and Ahana Shetty’s romance, Tadap comes on December 3. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Aadvani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set for March 25 release.

More release date are expected to follow. The SOP for opening the theaters is in work and will be announced soon, the CMO said in a tweet.