Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Trailer: Larger-than-life battle sequences generate hype on social media, Watch here

The trailer of the upcoming magnum opus ‘Prithviraj’, was released today, and needless to say, it has already started generating a lot of excitement on social media. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj himself and Manushi Chillar as his wife Sanyogita. The period war drama marks Chillar’s Bollywood debut after winning the Miss World title in 2017. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood who look impressive in their respective historic avatars. Manav Vij plays the role of Muhammad of Ghori.

The trailer showcases larger-than-life battle scenes, mesmerising dance sequences, and impressive heavy-duty dialogues. The teaser of ‘Prithviraj’ was released a few months ago, and it had received a good response even then. The movie has been delayed multiple times till now, and finally it has a release date. The film is to be released on June 3rd, 2022.

The movie is written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. In an earlier interview Dwivedi had confessed that ‘Prithviraj’ was his dream project, reported IE. Dwivedi said that he nurtured the script for a long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before he even attempted to make a film on the mighty and legendary king Prithviraj. He further added that Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for him to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times. Akshay, on the other hand, had said that he was awed by how Prithviraj lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.