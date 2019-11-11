Akshay Kumar’s next film announced! Spy thriller ‘Bell-Bottom’ to release in January 2021

The story is inspired by true events and is penned by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand.

According to a press release, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film follows the story of one of India's forgotten heroes.

Akshay Kumar is set to star in espionage thriller titled “Bell-Bottom” and the film is slated to be released in theatres on January 22, 2021.

This is Akshay’s first collaboration with producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, the project goes on floors mid next year.

