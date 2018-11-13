Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Mangal’ to release on August 15 next year, clash with John Abraham’s ‘Batla House’

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 4:40 PM

It will be Akshay Kumar vs John Abraham once again on Independence Day 2019. Akshay Kumar who has had successful releases on August 15 for the last three years, announced on Tuesday that his next, Mission Mangal will release on the same date in 2019.

Mission mangal, mission mangal release date, mission mangal movie, akshay kumar, r balki, batla house

The actor had released Gold in 2018, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017 and Rustom in 2016 on the Independence Day. This year, his Gold had clashed with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate with both the films doing a decent business on box-office.

The 51-year-old announced the release date of Mission Mangal on Twitter. “A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters,” he said.

The film features a stellar star cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu. It also stars Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

“Proud and excited to bring the story of India’s Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon,” Akshay tweeted.

The movie will be directed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by PadMan director R Balki.

John Abraham’s Batla House, meanwhile, is based on the Batla House encounter, officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place on September 19, 2008 against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. The movie is being helmed by Nikkhil Advani and is written by Ritesh Shah.

Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China will also release on the same date.

