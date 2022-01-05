Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus Prithviraj postponed, producers still to decide on new release date

A ruler of the Chauhan dynasty, Prithviraj ruled present-day Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and large parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Yash Raj Films has postponed the release of Prithviraj, a historical drama based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, the film was scheduled to hit the screens on January 21. The production house is also yet to announce a new release date for the film.

While Yash Raj Films has not offered a reason for the postponement, the decision seems to have stemmed from the decision of several state governments to close cinema theatres or allow limited seating in the wake of an Omicron-led rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the update on Twitter and said Prithviraj would not be released on January 21, before adding that the producers were yet to decide on a new release date.

Penned and helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj celebrates the bravery of India’s “bravest samrat”. A ruler of the Chauhan dynasty, Prithviraj ruled present-day Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and large parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Akshay, in an earlier interview, had called the historic drama a tribute to the warrior’s life and heroism. He said the more he read about him, the more he was awed by how he lived his life for his values and his country.

Prithviraj marks former Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s debut in Bollywood. The film also features a stellar cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Manav Vij, Sakshi Tanwar, and Lalit Tiwari.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film went on the floors in November 2019. However, shooting had to be suspended in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, forcing the crew members to dismantle two huge sets.

Apart from Prithviraj, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and director SS Rajamouli’s RRR have also seen their release dates postponed.