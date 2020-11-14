  • MORE MARKET STATS

Akshay Kumar’s Diwali gift to fans! Unveils first look of new film ‘Ram Setu’

November 14, 2020 2:49 PM

The movie’s poster features the actor in long hairs with blue shirts, cargo pants resembling a traveller

Akshay Kumar's Diwali gift to fans! Unveils first look of new film 'Ram Setu' (Courtesy: Twitter / AkshayKumar)

Akshay Kumar’s festive release Laxmii is streaming online. The actor surprised his fan with yet another Diwali gift, the announcement of his new movie, based on the Ram Setu bridge.

Titled as it is, the movie’s poster features the actor as a traveller. He is sporting a blue shirt and black cargo pants with a saffron scarf tied to his neck and a small bag hanging from his shoulders. One poster also features the photo of Lord Ram and the ocean in the background.

The actor wishing his fans a happy Diwali shared the poster with a caption that read, “This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Lord Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – RAM SETU! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! #RamSetu #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi.”

Akshay Kumar wrapped the shoot for a thriller film based in the 1980s, titled ‘Bell Bottom’ co-starring Vani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta. It was the first Bollywood film to resume shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Khiladi’ actor is currently shooting for a period drama, ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’ with former Miss World Manushi Chillar. Shoot for another actioner ‘Bachchan Pandey’ takes off in January 2021.

Akshay’s cop-drama –‘Sooryavanshi’ is scheduled to release in 2021.

