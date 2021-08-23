Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom makes it to Rs 12.65 cr on day 4; here’s how critics rate the film

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film comes with a stellar cast with stars such Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Lara Dutta, Denzil Smith, Dolly Ahluwalia among others in prominent roles (Photo: IE)

Movie fans, take note! BellBottom, Akshay Kumar’s action-thriller movie, managed to earn Rs 12.65 crore after four days of the movie’s release. The movie’s collection stood at Rs 3 crore on the third day and an estimated Rs 4.30 crore on Sunday, as per Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film opened on Thursday. The film comes with a stellar cast with stars such Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Lara Dutta, Denzil Smith, Dolly Ahluwalia among others in prominent roles.

The script of Bell Bottom was written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. This is the big release of the year since the movie theatres just recently reopened after remaining shut for a long time; since the pandemic hit in March 2020. Girish Johar, a trade analyst, believes that the movie was capable of earning Rs 20 crore on opening day had it been pre-Covid times. Speaking to Indian Express, he said that with the release of this film, the wheels of the film industry have finally started to roll. He further said that as industry insiders we are not looking at it as per box office perspective. We are looking at it as cinema’s revival.

The movie has so far received positive reviews by viewers and critics alike. Shubhra Gupta, leading film critic and senior columnist with the Indian Express, gave three star rating to the movie calling the movie has “no complexities” and “everything is easy”. She also highlighted that the movie is backed with good action, and the rescue operation was pulled off successfully in the movie just as it happened in real life.

The movie not only received positive reviews from the movie critics and Bollywood celebrities, but it received good response from the audience as well. While some loved the movie from its hard hitting dialogues which some referred to as “backbone”, others loved Akshay Kumar’s and Lara Dutta’s performance in the movie. Some even called the movie, “Inspiring action thriller” and Lara Dutta “just perfect” in the role of Indira Gandhi.

The movie was released in theatres on August 19 and is based on the life of undercover agent–Bellbottom who rescues 210 hostages held by hijackers.