Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in new film; Details inside

Akshay Kumar will soon bring the brave act of an Indian hero to the audiences. He is all set to portray the real life story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who under very difficult circumstances saved 64 miners trapped in a Coal mine in 1989.

The actor said this in response to Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi’s Twitter post, in which he remembered Gill on the 33rd anniversary of the country’s “first coal mine rescue mission”. “Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission – this day 33yrs ago. It’s an honour for me to play #SardarJaswantSinghGill in a film. It’s a story like no other! @easterncoal (sic),” Akshay wrote on the microblogging site.

While sharing about the announcement on their social media handle Vashu Bhagnani retweeted saying,

Remembering Late #SardarJaswantSinghGill on this day ,who rescued the lives of miners who were stuck in the coal mines of Raniganj under very difficult circumstances. It is indeed an honour and privilege to showcase his heroic act in our next film 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wXmzjQJMqh — Vashu Bhagnani (@vashubhagnani) November 16, 2022

Interestingly, the film will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who had earlier worked with Akshay Kumar on the National Award winning film Rustom.

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill?

A resident of Amritsar, Jaswant Singh Gill had received several awards for his act of bravery in 1989. He had volunteered and saved the lives of 64 people from a flooded mine in Raniganj area of West Bengal. Jaswant Singh Gill died in 2019 at the age of 80.

Earlier, this month Akshay had announced he will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

Pooja Entertainment’s untitled edge-of-the-seat real life rescue drama starring Akshay Kumar is scheduled to release in 2023.