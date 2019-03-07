Akshay Kumar to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime’s original The End

Akshay Kumar’s Amazon Prime Video series will be bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment. (IE)

Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan have already taken the plunge and now Akshay Kumar is set to make his digital debut. The actor will soon be seen in an Amazon Prime Video series tentatively titled ‘The End’.

According to media reports, the series promises to be a blend of action, drama, and thriller. Upon its release on Amazon Prime Video, the new series will be aired across 200 countries and territories. The announcement was made at a launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Akshay, known for performing his own stunts, set himself on fire and mysteriously appeared on stage, shocking the audience. Kumar also shared a few glimpses of himself on stage on the Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Literally, all fired up for my association with THE END (working title). This is only the beginning.”

Akshay Kumar’s Tweet:

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning ????@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Talking about the project, Akshay said that from the very concept of the show, he is working very closely with Vikram and his team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. He can’t wait to start rolling for this action-adventure series that will be Amazon Original for global audiences. The digital world excited him and he is delighted to make his streaming debut with this show.

When asked what made him venture into the digital world, Akshay said that it was his son Aarav who suggested that he should make his digital debut as that’s what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, he wants to create something extraordinary and connect with them.

Abundantia Entertainment will produce the upcoming action series. Earlier the production house had produced Amazon Prime Video series titled ‘Breathe’.

The second season of ‘Breathe’ will mark the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan. It is currently underway.

Akshay will be next seen in an upcoming movie titled ‘Kesari’. Produced by Karan Johar`s Dharma Productions and directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. ‘Kesari’ hits the theatres on 21st March, this year.

Akshay is also revisiting his comedy roots with ‘Housefull 4’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. He also has other movies in his kitty including ‘Mission Mangal’, ‘Good News’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.