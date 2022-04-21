Akshay Kumar “sorry” for promoting pan masala brand, steps down as brand ambassador

After a fair amount of trolling and facing backlash on social media from fans and countrymen, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has stepped down as the brand ambassador of a pan masala brand. Akshay took to his Twitter handle at midnight and issued an apology note to his fans saying that he would be more cautious about the brands that he endorses in the future.

The note said that the reaction of his fans had deeply affected and from now on he will not endorse tobacco. The note further said, “I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”



In a recent promo, actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Akshay to the ‘Vimal’ universe. The ad did not go down well with the audience as many of them took to social media and said that the actors in a bid to mint money were promoting harmful habits. Some of the fans dug out Akshay’s old videos where he vowed never to promote such products.

Sometime back when Ajay was asked about a similar backlash at a media interaction, the actor had said that its a personal choice. Ajay had stated that more than the advertisements, he feels that if certain things are wrong, the product itself should be banned.