Akshay Kumar slams trolls calling a boycott of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, says up to people to watch it or not

Reacting to calls to boycott his upcoming film’ Raksha Bandhan’ on social media recently, actor Akshay Kumar has said that boycotting films does not make sense as the film industry also plays an important role in nation-building and economy. Addressing a press conference on Monday, the actor said that India is a free country and it is up to the individuals whether to or not to watch. Akshay’s response came after he was asked about boycott calls on social media about his upcoming film, or ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘, starring Aamir Khan.

He added that whether it is the film industry, clothing or any other industry all play an important role in helping the economy, but boycotting films does not make sense. The actor also urged people not to get indulged in trends.

Also read: Aamir Khan on his dream project Mahabharat: ‘It’s not a film, it’s much deeper and I am not ready yet’

“As I just said, it is a free country. Everyone can do what they want. But this all (speaking about the two big releases) helps the economy of India. We are all at the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (the trolls) and you (the media), don’t get into it,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Recently, another trend to boycott ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was trending on social media. Reacting to it, Aamir said that he was saddened by the boycott calls and urged people to watch his films, PTI reported.

Also read: Taapse Pannu takes a dig at Karan Johar on being asked why she is never invited to ‘Koffee

Days earlier, similar boycott calls had propped up for ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The film tells the story of Raju (starred by Akshay Kumar), who struggles to marry off his young sisters. The film has Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, and Smrithi Srikanth in important roles. One if the important issues that centered around the film is the malpractice of the practice of dowry, which according to the actor, is “unfortunately” still prevalent in the country.

He also endorsed PM Narendra Modi’s call to hoist the tricolour in every household from August 13, 2022, to August 15, 2022. The actor noted that every Indian must do the same.