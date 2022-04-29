Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of ‘Ram Setu’; movie to hit theaters this Diwali

Shoot for Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer action-adventure drama ‘Ram Setu’ is progressing in full swing and the 54-years old actor recently shared the first glimpse of the movie on social media platforms on Thursday. The poster shows Akshay along with other cast members Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev standing in front of a wall with ancient symbols engraved on it giving the vibes of a historical site. While Akshay is sporting a distressed look and holding a fire torch in his hand, Jacqueline and Satya Dev could be spotted standing beside them gazing at a similar point. The entire scene looks extremely intense and seems like the trio has unearthed a secret.

Akshay Kumar captioned the post, “A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022”, thus announcing its release date.

Ram Setu is based on an archeologist’s quest to prove the existence of ‘Ram-Setu’. The story is deeply rooted in. Indian culture, history, and heritage. Akshay Kumar who plays the main character described the film as a “bridge between generations past, present and future”.

The movie was announced on Diwali 2020 with a poster in which Akshay is seen standing against an image of Lord Ram. The caption of the poster read, “Myth or reality?”

Ram Setu is produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films, and Amazon Prime Video and directed by Abhishek Sharma of Paramanu fame. Apart from Akshay, Jacqueline, and Satya Dev, ’Ram Setu’ also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role.

The shoot was spread across multiple schedules and places. The muharrat took place on March 18, 2021, at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Akshay will be seen in a new avatar, as an archaeologist, and his character is inspired by several national and internationally renowned archaeologists.Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films include Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, OMG 2, Gorkha, Selfiee, and Mission Cinderella.